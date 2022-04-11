GODFREY - "The organized unit of Godfrey First United Methodist Women shall be a Community of whose Purpose is to know God and to experience freedom as whole persons through Jesus Christ; to develop a creative, supportive fellowship; and to expand concepts of mission through participation of the Church."

There are approximately 40 active women in the Godfrey U.M.W. And this is the 57th year for their rummage sale. The goal of this rummage sale is to make money to be immediately distributed to area missions such as Community Hope Center, Thrive, Food Crisis Center, Dream Home Charities, and Oasis Women’s Center.

U.M.W. believes the need is now and not just at Christmas. This is an exceptional rummage sale. It is clean and totally organized. U.M.W. gets much support from the whole church.

The entire church is transformed into a department store. There are divided areas such as housewares, linens, holidays, sewing, books, women’s, men’s ad children’s departments. Each area is designated by a large sign for easy access. Every box and bag that comes into the church is thoroughly evaluated. There is nothing broken, stained, torn, or inappropriate being sold. Prices are kept low as they would rather get a small amount for an item than have to find a home for it after the sale and make nothing. They truly believe pennies turn into dollars.

The ladies of U.M.W. start physically working at 9:00 a.m. on the Monday morning before the sale and work 6-8 hours a day through the Thursday before the sale begins. Pricing of the items is done Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Friday evening (April 22) is the pre-sale from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A donation of $2.00 is taken at the door for admittance to the pre-sale. On Saturday the regular sale starts at 8:00 a.m. and runs until 10:00 a.m. with a $1.00 bag sale from 10:15 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. One can fill as many $1.00 bags (furnished) as they want with any items they can fit into the bags. These bags are paper grocery bags donated by local grocery stores.

If you have too many items to carry, there is a “holding” area to place these items until you are ready to check out. You are given a tag to keep your items separate from others. When needed, there are people available to help carry items to cars as well.

The Chef’s for Christ, the church’s men’s cooking group, will be selling all-beef hot dogs, brats, chips, and soda outside under the portico.

Godfrey First United Methodist Church is located at 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey, IL. Airport Road is the first road west after you pass Walmart on Godfrey Road. The church sets a short distance down on the right. Just past “Cedarhurst”.

For further information, contact Godfrey First United Methodist Church at 618-466-3624.

This story originally printed in April 2022 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine, a free publication distributed monthly to 11 IL counties. Find out more athttp://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

