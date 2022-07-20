ALTON - Alton Fire Department located a non-responsive female in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church at 400 Alby St. in Alton, at approximately 10:18 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The female was determined to be deceased. She has been identified as Christine K. Stoner, 53, of Alton.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office was requested and responded to further the investigation.

While the investigation by the Alton Police Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office continues, preliminary information does not suggest any foul play to be involved in Christine’s death," Alton Police Department Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford said Wednesday morning.