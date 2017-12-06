50th Anniversary for Bill and Marge Groppel
William R. and Margaret E. Groppel (Bill & Marge) of Godfrey are celebrating their Golden anniversary December 18, 2017!
Married on December 18, 1967 by the late Father William Hembrow at St. Marys Catholic Church in Alton. Celebrating their parents are Kristine Marie Groppel and Matt Costello of Godfrey, and William Paulda Groppel and Leslie Knight with their daughter Kaylee of Rochester, Washington.
