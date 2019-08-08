The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is seeking donations to the 18th Annual 50/50 Antique and Collectible Auction. 100% donations are tax-deductible and donors also have the option of donating 50% of the sale price and receiving a check for the remaining portion of the sale price. All proceeds from this event go toward the continued restoration of the historic home and educational programs held at the site for the community.

Items that generally bring good prices at the auction include: old wooden and metal toys; crocks and crock bowls; art pottery (like Rockwood, Roseville, and Weller); St. Louis Cardinals and Blues memorabilia (like bobbleheads, baseballs, pucks, and bats); pocket and hunting knives; beer signs and other various advertising items; old wooden boxes with advertising labels; clay marbles; glass marbles; Native American arrowheads; native wheat pennies; and other various Native American items; 78, 45, 33 1/3s records, and older album covers like the Beatles.

The types of furniture that sell well at auctions have changed over the years. Furniture items that generally bring good prices are quality Victorian walnut and cherry pieces, marble-topped furniture, primitive furniture, MidCentury furniture, and Danish Modern pieces. Due to the nature of the auction, the site cannot accept modern items such as tools, refrigerators, washers, dryers, and any other late 20th and 21st Century pieces.

Over the years, our annual auction has had some amazing items. Check your basements and attics for pieces you no longer use or need. If you think your item is right for the auction, please call the Stephenson House at 618-692- 1818. You can also call event coordinators Paul Brazier at 618-630-1588 or Sid Denny at 618-656- 9408. Arrangements can be made for large items to be picked up by one of our event volunteers. Small items can be delivered to the Stephenson House Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am – 4 pm and on Sundays from 12 pm – 4 pm. Stephenson House is located at 409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville, Il.

Great auction Items

• Advertising items • Toys • Holiday decorations • Arrowheads • Pocket knives • Political/campaign items • Pottery • Buttons • Sports memorabilia • Oil lamps • Glassware • Old photo albums • Vinyl record albums • Quilts • Tools • Duck decoys • Cast iron • Wicker baskets Stephenson House is looking for a variety of antique and collectible items.

