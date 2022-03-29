ELDRED - It has been quite some time since excitement has taken over Eldred as it has Tuesday for another huge Queen of Hearts Drawing at the Eldred American Legion. This time, the pot is up to $500,000 for the much sought-after ticket for the Queen of Hearts card in the drawing.

Eldred's population of 300 will swell to thousands for the big drawing. The last big Queen of Hearts Drawing at the Eldred American Legion was on Aug. 14, 2018, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Jeff Quigley of Murrayville, IL., won the last big prize of $409,908, at the raffle on Aug. 15, 2018.

On Tuesday night, nine cards will be drawn, what is left from the deck since the last drawing and the Queen of Hearts will be pulled from the barrel. Someone will win either the $500,000 prize if they are present or $250,000 if not present.

Dave Lehr, an adjutant for the post, was interviewed on Monday and he said he and the others with the Legion are excited to have the big drawing again. Jon Baker is commander of the Eldred American Legion Post.

“We put the Queen of Hearts Drawing into hibernation because of COVID-19,” Lehr said. “They lightened up the rules after Christmas and because we had inclement weather, we decided to wait to spring to have another big drawing. There is a lot of excitement about Tuesday’s drawing.”

There will be a lot of food available and the drawing begins at 7 p.m.

“We will have a limited menu of brats, hot dogs, Sloppy Joes, and the Shriners will be outside with pork chops," Lehr said. "Also, a person will sell kettle corn and Pig on the Wing will also be at the park.”

The Legion will have buckets of beer available and there will be many volunteering to help with bartending because of the crowd. There will be a large beer garden outside the Legion with many tending to customers, the Legion says, along with an abundance of food available that has taken days to coordinate.

If someone isn’t there they only receive half of the proceeds, so attendance is vital for the full amount.

