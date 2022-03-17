ST. LOUIS COUNTY: On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Leon Bell, 37 years of age, of the 1600 block of Helen Street in St. Louis, Missouri 63106, for four counts of Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy – Person Less Than 12 YOA, four counts of Child Molestation 2nd Degree – Child Less Than 12 YOA, and Statutory Rape or Attempted Statutory Rape – Person Less Than 12 YOA. A mugshot of Bell is attached. Bell is being held on a $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

"Child sex abuse is the most despicable act that we prosecute, and we will do everything in our power to hold offenders accountable," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "Our hearts go out to these young victims, who should never have been put in this position, and whose well being is our top priority."

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Please contact Detectives at 314-615-8664 with any information.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

