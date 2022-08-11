$5,000 Awarded To 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship Winners.

BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Anya Wilkie, Alexis Buckner, Kennedy Bickmore, Haileigh Lenger, and Monica Wendle.

Anya Wilkie is a graduate of Classical Academy of Academic Excellence. She plans to attend Emmaus Bible College to pursue a degree in Computer Science and Counseling Psychology. Alexis Buckner, a graduate of Blue Springs South High School, plans to attend Missouri State University and earn a degree in Nursing. Kennedy Bickmore is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School. She plans to earn a degree in Nuclear Medicine from the University of Missouri. Haileigh Lenger, a Southwestern High School graduate, plans to attend Illinois State University to earn a degree in Electrical Engineering. Monica Wendle is a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School. She plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College to study Elementary Education.

