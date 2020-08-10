$5,000 Awarded to 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Grace Sharich, Tyler Gilbert, Megan Bachman, Kathleen Tierney and Aslyn Keith. Grace Sharich is a graduate of Jersey Community High School. She plans to attend University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign to pursue a degree in Chemistry. Tyler Gilbert, a graduate of Roxana High School, plans to attend Illinois College and earn a degree in Sociology. Megan Bachman is a graduate of Southwestern High School. She plans to earn a degree in Art with a teacher certification from Murray State University. Kathleen Tierney, an East Alton Wood River High School graduate, plans to attend Illinois State University to earn a degree in Bilingual/Bicultural Elementary Education. Aslyn Keith is a graduate of Alton High School. She plans to attend Indiana State University to study Biology. Article continues after sponsor message 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending