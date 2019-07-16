$5,000 Awarded to 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO —1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Kate Weber, Hannah Macias, Megan Jones, Shawn McKee, and Kaylee Klaustermeier. Kate Weber is a graduate of Metro East Lutheran High School. She plans to attend Missouri State University to pursue a degree in Psychology. Hannah Macias, a graduate of Alton High School, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale and earn a degree in Biology. Megan Jones is a graduate of Granite City High School. She plans to earn her Doctor of Optometry at the University of Missouri – St. Louis. Shawn McKee, an East Alton Wood River High School graduate, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to earn a degree in Nursing. Kaylee Klaustermeier is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School. She plans to attend the University of Missouri to study Chemistry. Article continues after sponsor message With a history of serving members’ financial needs for 85 years, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not for profit cooperative financial institution that now serves more than 68,000 members through 12 locations in Illinois and one in Missouri. Additional information on 1st MidAmerica can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending