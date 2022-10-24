ALTON - Approximately 500 attended the 2nd Annual Bud Summers Tribute Concert this year. The concert was held at the Libery Bank Amphitheater and honored local musician Bud Summers. Summers passed away before COVID and this concert is a tribute to a wonderful musician. It was also the weekend for the 1977 class of Alton High which was when Summers graduated.

"We celebrated a man that made a difference in so many lives," Tracy Summers said, Buds wife. She was presented a brick that was engraved with, "Bud Summers-his music lives on."

Several bands played in honor of Bud, many that had performed with him in the past. Jason McAttee, guitarist and singer, said this whole event was very special for him. "When I was 17 my dad passed away, and fortunately I've had some men in my life who were like father figures, and Bud was definitely one of them," he said. "I just loved being around him."

"I was approached last year letting us (the Upper Alton Association) know that their reunion would be this year and the class wanted to know if we could have the concert the same weekend," said Jamie Ruyle, President of Upper Alton Association. "We wound up with a huge group from the class reunion and many said they will return next year, even though they live out of state. So I guess we better start planning for 2023!"

The Upper Alton Association would like to thank everyone that attended, the sponsors and the great musicians that performed.

