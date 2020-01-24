ALTON - Dick’s Flowers has been in business for five decades and is going strong with the single location in Alton at 34 E. Delmar. Dick’s Flowers recently closed its Wood River location.

“It just streamlines everything,” said Beth McDaniel about consolidating all Dick’s Flowers’ efforts into the Alton location. “My father was Dick, who started the business. We are proud to be in business for 50 years.”

McDaniel said in this day in age, it is not common for a business to be able to survive for 50 years. Dick's Flowers has advanced with the times and now much of its business comes online.

“Many people just order online now,” McDaniel said. “We just didn’t need two locations, this streamlines it all and takes a layer off us. Our website has worked great for us.”

McDaniel said “exceptional service” has been a key for Dick’s Flower’s survival in the Alton area for so many years.

“We are very proud of our business,” she said.

McDaniel anticipates heavy business in the coming days with Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

For more information, contact Dick’s Flowers at (618) 466-3400 or visit the shop at 34 E. Delmar, Alton.

Click here for Dick’s Flowers website is below:

https://dicksflowers.com/

or Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Dicks-Flowers-Inc-117841317158/

