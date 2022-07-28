Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department issued a report Thursday afternoon that Grady Giger, 48, is considered a missing person.

Grady was last seen at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, walking in the 900 block of Eric Drive in Edwardsville.

Grady often takes short walks and likes to frequent comic book stores, gas stations, hospitals, and restaurants.

Edwardsville Police said Grady is not in possession of his needed daily medication.

Brady is 5-10, 280 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen with a pink polo shirt on.

He also was dressed in suspenders, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information about Grady is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

