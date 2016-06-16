Online Auction Takes Place June 20-24, Sale Preview Underway

SPRINGFIELD – Collectible coins, gold jewelry and sterling dinnerware are some of the 11,600 unclaimed property items worth $45,000 to be auctioned online June 20-24.

"Our unclaimed property team works hard to return valuables to their rightful owners," Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. "If the property goes unclaimed for 10 years, the items are auctioned to make room for incoming unclaimed items."

Items include a 1911 Indian Head 2½ dollar gold coin; a 22KT gold necklace; a 1918 Illinois Centennial half dollar coin; and vintage Hohner harmonicas. All 130 lots are available for viewing here. Auction items have been appraised by an outside vendor.

Auction participants can register by clicking the auction link under the Resource Center at www.illinoistreasurer.gov. For questions, call 217-557-8567.

The treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the treasurer’s office after private entities have tried for at least five years to locate the owner.

Because thousands of items are surrendered each year, residents should check I-Cash every six months. Visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov or call 217.785.6998. Treasurer Frerichs’ office never charges money to search or return unclaimed property.

About the Illinois Treasurer

The Illinois Treasurer is the state’s chief investment officer and Frerichs is a Certified Public Finance Officer. He protects consumers by encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. As the state’s Chief Investment Officer, he actively manages approximately $25 billion. The portfolio includes $13 billion in state funds, $7 billion in college savings plans and $5 billion on behalf of local and state governments. The investment approach is cautious to ensure the preservation of capital and returns $28 to the state for every $1 spent in operations. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office.

