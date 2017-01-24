EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art & Design and the Friends of Art host the 40th Annual Art Auction on Wednesday, March 15. The auction will be held in the Art West Gallery located in the Art & Design West building on the SIUE campus.

The 2017 auction will offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Additional work will be available to the highest bidder in a silent auction.

The auction is a spirited event that features friendly competition, providing participants much excitement in bidding and acquiring artwork.

Since l977, the Friends of Art has assisted the SIUE Department of Art & Design in staging this fundraiser. Last year’s auction proceeds allowed the department to invite 14 local, national, and international artists and lecturers to the SIUE campus, in addition to providing funds for 16 students to attend a national conference. Auction funding also paid for jurors and awards for student exhibits.

Article continues after sponsor message

Doors open at 6 p.m., and Ahrens & Niemeier auctioneers will start the bidding at 7 p.m. To view images of the artwork to be auctioned, visit the Friends of Art SIUE on Facebook or attend a preview in the gallery on Tuesday, March 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for the general public and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free to all students, auction donors and members of the Friends of Art. Complimentary food will be provided, and a cash bar will also be available.

Complimentary parking will be provided in Lot B (SIUE’s Visitor’s Lot). Although parking will not be available adjacent to the building, attendees may be dropped off at the doors behind the Art & Design West building.

For more information, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/art/friends or the Friends of Art SIUE Facebook. E-mails may be directed to friendsofart.siue@yahoo.com.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 19 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region’s workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

More like this: