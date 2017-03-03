Madison County, IL (March 2, 2017) – The Madison County Urban League (MCUL) will be hosting its 40th annual “Educate! Empower! Thrive!” dinner at the Lewis & Clark Community College on Thursday, March 30, 2017. During this notable event, twelve (12) area students will be recognized with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement through volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and positivity.

“The education and empowerment of people throughout the world cannot fail to result in a more caring, tolerant, just and peaceful life for all,” says Brenda Walker McCain, MCUL President and CEO.

Empowered Youth Awards recipients include:

Sydney Shansey - Alton High School

Macie Miller - Alton Middle School

Samantha Smith (Sam) - Civic Memorial High School

Mehak Baig - Edwardsville High School

Jane Gockel - Liberty Middle School

Andrew Mills - Lincoln Middle School

Rayneice Barbee - Madison High School

Ketoura Ngwa - Marquette Catholic High School

Ennis Bolden - Roxana High School

Ethan Bazzell - Roxana Junior High School

Isabella Garrett - Trimpe Middle School

Kelbi Cox - Venice Elementary School

Article continues after sponsor message

The Community Service Award and Chairman’s Award will also be awarded during the annual celebration. Community Service honorees include James Gray and Alice Martin (Posthumously) in recognition of excellence in the area of volunteer work that promotes the mission of the Madison County Urban League. A special Posthumous Chairman’s Award will recognize Leonard E. Hawthorne for his dedicated service and contributions to the League.

Entertainment featured this year is provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies.



Tickets for the Annual Dinner are $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. For more information about the 40th Annual Dinner, or to purchase tickets, call (618) 463-1906.

About Madison County Urban League



The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.

More like this: