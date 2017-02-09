JERSEYVILLE - Sweethearts and friends are invited to dine at 401 Tea Room and Gifts, located at 401 E. Fairgrounds, for a special Valentine's Day-themed dinner, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Business owner, Jodell Langdon, opened the tea room in May 2016 inside a large, old Victorian home built by the Berkman Family of Jerseyville in the 1800s. It is only open four days a week including, Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch, and Saturdays from 4-10 p.m. for the Saturday Night Supper Club. Lunches include traditional tea room fare, including soup, salads, sandwiches and desserts. Saturday Night Supper Club features meals such as steaks, chicken dishes and pastas.

"We do everything, it's all homemade and done here," Langdon said. "On Saturday nights, we do steaks, chicken dishes, prime ribs and pasta. We make the kinds of stuff you can't find in most places. We're about dining, not just filling yourself up."

On the first Saturday of every month, musician Vince Martin comes from St. Louis and plays live music for patrons. Langdon said Martin plays "beautiful music," including classical blues. She said diners greatly appreciate the experience. He usually plays from 6-8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Langdon is also hoping to include themes each month for Saturday Night Supper Club, including utilizing her outdoor dining area as the weather warms into spring and summer months. For February, Langdon is hosting a Valentine's Day-themed Sweetheart and Friends Dinner.

During that dinner, which will be held on Feb. 11, 2017, Martin will play and Langdon will serve a special dinner of "Lover's Delight," a prime rib dinner served with wine or champagne. That will be served with a vegetable and mushroom risotto as well as a salad. Dessert is included with the dinner, and Langdon said she will be concocting chocolate-covered strawberries for the evening. A "Sweetheart Pasta," which consists of heart-shaped ravioli stuffed with four cheeses and sauce, will also be served.

Reservations for that evening can be made by calling (618) 639-4010. Langdon also said 401 Tea Room and Gifts also hosts baby showers, bridal showers and private events.

"If you need a place to host your mom's birthday party, this is it," she said.

