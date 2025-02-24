MADISON COUNTY - A local beauty queen will represent Madison County in an upcoming pageant in Nashville.

Aubrianna Cox was recently named Tiny Miss Madison County through America’s Best Pageant. The 3-year-old queen loves dressing up and participating in pageants, and she’s excited to travel to Nashville for the Toyfest Nationals Pageant in September.

“I like the pink dress and the pink crown,” Aubrianna said.

The granddaughter of Gerald Jr. and Maude Cox Wilson, Aubrianna already stands out for her vibrant personality. She has been participating in pageants for a little over a year now, starting with online pageants and eventually graduating to the in-person America’s Best Pageant, where she was named Tiny Miss Madison County.

Maude noted that the pageants aim to build character, and she hopes Aubrianna can learn more about being a good person through her participation. She believes the pageants encourage self-esteem and community service.

“It’s beautiful,” Maude said. “I love how they boost those girls’ self-esteem. I love it, I love it, I love it. Very incredible, very awesome group.”

As part of Aubrianna’s participation in the Toyfest pageant, the family has begun several community service projects to help the Riverbend region and beyond. They hope to provide a chili dinner for the Alton Fire Department. In the meantime, they have partnered with Christway Church in Godfrey to sponsor a toy drive for children in Kenya.

Maude is trying to teach Aubrianna the importance of giving back through these pageants and community service projects. She said Aubrianna already comes to her when she can no longer fit in an outfit and says, “We have to give it away.” Maude is proud of how her granddaughter has internalized these lessons about helping others.

Maude said the pageants foster connection and community, two values she wants Aubrianna to embrace as she grows up. She joked that Aubrianna is “an old little lady” who is learning about service through these experiences.

“I’ve never been a part of a group that was so awesome and loving, so caring about our communities, even though we’re in different states and cities and parishes,” Maude explained. “I love it. It brings us all together. The world’s too full of ugly people as it is. They’re just crabby and so self-centered. I want her to think about other people.”

Maude noted that she has received a few “ugly messages” from people who have misconceptions about the pageants. She emphasized that the goal is to build character and self-esteem, and she believes Aubrianna is on the right track.

As they gear up for the Toyfest Nationals Pageant in September, Maude plans to continue these lessons about community service. She said Aubrianna is excited for another pageant and the chance to represent Madison County on a national stage. She is proud of her granddaughter for the person she is already.

“Our community has to stay together. We have to stay together to help one another,” Maude added. “I just want her to grow up to be an awesome person.”

