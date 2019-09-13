ALTON - Wayne Draper, owner of 3rd Chute II, recently opened doors to the previously known location Bottoms Up at 2204 Fosterburg Road in Alton and the business is already has had a strong impact. The Grafton location is at 220 West Main St.

This new building has been "home" to many different venues, and Draper said he believes he has what it takes to keep the doors open for years to come.

The original story starts with the first 3rd Chute Bar & Grill in Grafton. The intention behind this establishment was to give the boaters a feeling of home in and outside of your typical boating season. All the décor inside and out is that you may find in a marina, the lake of the Ozarks or an ocean-front resort, settled nicely in the center of Grafton. Locals visit, but people also travel quite a distance to come and enjoy the fun and listen to the stories of all the memorabilia showcased at the Grafton location.

Draper owns L&T Home Improvement as well and knew that he has his work cut out for him in the 3rd Chute II. Draper's creativity and heart and soul are reflected in every inch as soon as a person walks in the door. Extensive renovations inside and out have been made including an outside bar designed from a 1966 Crisscraft wooden boat. He says, “You’ve got to see it to believe it,” in regard to the unique craftsmanship.

“We have a big beach area outdoor volleyball court and brought back a lot of things from Florida,” Draper said. “Opening this new location gives us another one to keep open during the season. It is hard to break even during the winter season in Grafton, but this keeps us going strong year-round. We have employees that now work back and forth in Grafton and Alton, and several cooks. We are doing well at the new location.”

On Mondays, 3rd Chute II has 25-cent drafts all day until the three half-barrels of beer run out. Another big seller are wings, $12 buckets all day and 50-cent peel-and-eat shrimp, and wine slushies, Draper said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The DJ booth is made from a 1980 deck boat - definitely given the crowd something to talk about, and long-time friend Tommy Fleming with Extreme Sounds is turning tunes every Friday night.

Friends and patrons have helped decorate, bringing in memorabilia and collectible items to add that "out of the ordinary" touch.

Taking a step back in time, 3rd Chute II has the Monday 25-cent drafts, the “Wick Special," as well as Taco Tuesday, Wing Wednesday, Thursday Pizza and $3 bombs and $12 buckets are served Monday - Friday. Plans to add a comedian, burlesque and drag shows are coming soon.

Kathy (Naylor), his wife, manages both locations, so making sure this is a family-friendly place was a priority. There is enough to keep all ages entertained: hula hoops, cornhole game, giant Jinga, and numerous dartboards make it the place to be.

The banquet facility and outdoor areas can be rented for private celebrations.

“Agent 99” will be at 3rd Chute II at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

For more information call the Alton location at (618) 468-1118 or Grafton at (618) 786-8888 or check the Facebook pages.

More like this: