Our Daily Show Interview! 3rd Annual Scott Reinke Ride to Fight Suicide on May 27th!

ALTON - The third annual Scott Reinke Memorial Ride to Fight Suicide will held on May 27, starting at Ted's Motorcycle World in Alton and featuring prizes, drawings, and more. Event Coordinator Danne Reinke appeared on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the event and the meaning behind it.

"It’s been a way for us as our family to help to deal with this tragedy and raise awareness to suicide prevention,” Reinke said. “My uncle was an avid motorcycle rider … what better way to keep him alive than keep that tradition going and raise some awareness?”

Door Prizes will be drawn at each stop along the ride, and raffle and 50/50 tickets will be sold all day. Grand prizes - including Cardinals packages and more - as well as the 50/50 drawing, will be drawn at Bluff City Grill.

To register or donate online, visit afsp.org/scottreinkeride. Reinke said those who register online beforehand will get a free t-shirt, pin, patch, and goodie bag with other items from the event’s sponsors. You can also register in-person the day of the event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Ted’s Motorcycle World.

Reinke said riders will depart from Ted’s at 12 p.m. and head to their first destination, The Hawg Pitt in Grafton. The next stop will be the Barefoot in Hardin (via ferry), and the final stop on the ride will be Bluff City Grill in Alton, where grand prizes will be drawn. Reinke said live bands will also perform at all three locations.

The Ride to Fight Suicide is organized each year by the Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Reinke said last year, they donated all of the event proceeds to help fund the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which unlike 9-1-1, does not receive federal funding.

“The cool thing about going with the Illinois chapter and having that local thing is that we get to choose what it is we want to do with that money,” Reinke said. “We’ll have a meeting later on in the year after this event’s all over and figure out what we want to do to help this community.”

In addition to motorcycles, Reinke said that trikes, Can-Am Spyders, classic cars, and other vehicles are also welcome to join the ride.

Reinke added that he’s still looking for volunteers and sponsors to help with the event. Contact him at (618) 567-9231 or mxdadktm50@yahoo.com for more information.

The full interview with Reinke can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

