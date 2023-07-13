CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Police reported today that a man was shot and killed in Carlinville on Wednesday and he later died at Carlinville Area Hospital.

The report to Carlinville Police came in at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday and once the man was found in the 1,000 block of Johnson Street near the Blackburn College campus, first responders performed life-saving measures. However, he was pronounced dead at Carlinville Hospital. Carlinville Police said the man was identified as 37-year-old Dana Morgan.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officers from the Carlinville Protection District and Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance responded to the scene and the victim was then transported to the hospital.

There is a person of interest in the case. Carlinville Police will release more information whenever possible.

Contact Carlinville Police at (217() 854-3221 if you have any information in regard to the case or Macoupin and Madison County Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136. The Carlinville Police e-mail is info@carlinvillepolice.com.

More like this: