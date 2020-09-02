LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the results of an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrol held in Macoupin County during the month of August. This ACE patrol allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

This is a summary of the results:

Occupant Restraint Violations 2

Driving Under the Influence Citations 1

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 10

Distracted Driving Violations 0

Driver’s License Offenses 3

Registration Offenses 0

Total Citations/Arrests 36

Total Written Warnings 15

Wanted on Warrant Arrests 2

Alcohol and drug impairment area factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. The ACE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

