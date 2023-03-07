GODFREY - One lucky person won $350,000 Sunday evening from a Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at a Godfrey gas station.

Godfrey MotoMart, located at 5311 Godfrey Rd. sold the winning ticket.

The lucky winner hit all five numbers in the evening draw: 7-18-20-26-34 to win the $350,000 cash prize.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

