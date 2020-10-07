WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River has made a name for itself over the past 16 years with its annual road surfacing projects.

Wood River has now started a 2020 fall roto mill and resurfacing project that will take three to five weeks over a significant part of the city.

"The City of Wood River, since 2004, has been paving roads with its own crew, instead of oil and chipping," Wood River Public Works Director Steve Palen said. "This has resulted in over 33.5 miles of roads being paved by city forces. The city has also paved another 8 miles of roads with funds secured from outside grants and IDOT project requests."

Palen has announced that the process started again on Friday, Sept. 30, and will include roto milling and resurfacing of Hartnett, Manning, Van Preter, and Park Avenue from State Street to Old St. Louis Road. The city will then continue with its program and roto mill and resurface all of Metzger Avenue, Whitelaw Avenue from Edwardsville Road to the city limits with East Alton and finish the program on Lorena from Whitelaw to Fourth Street.

"It is always the city's mission to maintain roads to the best of its ability," Palen said. "Very few municipalities have been able to accomplish the amount of paving the City of Wood River has in this time frame."

"The city thanks everyone for their patience during this year's construction project and if you have any questions, please call the Public Service Department at 618-251-3122."

