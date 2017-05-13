ALTON - For 30 years, Dale Neudecker, his family and hundreds of volunteers have donated countless man hours, along with thousands of gallons of paint and metaphorical elbow grease to make the Riverbend beautiful with the Bucket Brigade campaign.

In the event, sponsored by Pride, Incorporated, homes from around the region were selected by nomination to receive a fresh paint job. The first 300 gallons of paint was donated graciously by Sherwin Williams, and some of its employees even got their hands dirty, so to speak, and joined the brigade.

"We've been doing this for thirty years now, and I always try to make sure I stop by each house and see how the progress is going," Neudecker said. "It is always good to see how every thing comes together at the end."

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to the big paint day, the homeowners meet with members of Sherwin Williams to discuss its color options. At the end of each overhaul, the exterior of their homes look refreshed. Those who live in the homes normally could not maintain its exterior without assistance or have physical or financial limitations. With the help of the brigade, they now have one less burden.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union and Carrollton Bank employees set out to volunteer and paint houses on Saturday. Members of Main Street United Methodist Church, who has been volunteering since the beginning of the program, continued to assist in the program, and also held a special chicken dinner for the volunteers after they finished painting.

More like this: