

ALTON - The owners of 300 State Street restaurant in Alton wanted to do something kind for the Alton Public Works personnel working around the clock to keep the city dry Thursday night, so they concocted a plan to provide warm pizza for the group.

The pizza and cold bottles of water were a big hit with the group that was working Thursday night and they were very thankful for the gesture, said Tim Brueggeman, one of State Street’s owners along with Greg Graham.

“It was a small token for all the hard work these guys have done,” Brueggeman said. “It was the least we could do. We gave them a little pizza and tried to show our appreciation for them working down there 24 hours a day to make sure they keep water at bay.”

Brueggeman said there is something special about warm pizza when workers are pumping water about ankle deep in water with wind gusting around them.

The 300 State Street owner said he greatly appreciated what the Alton city workers had done in protecting the city from incoming water.

“They definitely have it down to science,” he said of the workers and their approach to handling the flood. “Unfortunately, the flooding happens more than we like.”

