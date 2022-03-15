3 Sisters Tea, Apothecary & Yoga Studio will be hosting its grand opening on April 2 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Originally based online, the tea business will be moving into its first brick-and-mortar location at 221 South State Street in Jerseyville.

“3 Sisters Tea, Apothecary & Yoga Studio is a welcoming place for the community to gather for delicious, artisan tea beverages & healthy snacks as they browse our collection of products for women-owned small businesses,” said Alyssa Rehel, director of marketing & public relations for 3 Sisters Tea. “All are welcome to our 3 Sisters Yoga studio for a wide variety of classes for all ages and abilities.”

The grand opening event will feature yoga classes, tea beverages, and snacks in their café and a host of other small businesses' products (such as thrifted clothing and natural body care products) to shop in their women-owned small business boutique.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sisters & co-owners NaRetta Forrester, NaShona Staples, and NaTiya Fagg started creating their own unique loose leaf tea blends during the pandemic and officially founded 3 Sisters Tea as an online tea business in December 2020. The same month, Forrester completed her 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training program to add her passion for yoga as another component of the business.

After a long search for the right store/studio space, Rehel said they “found the perfect location in Jerseyville” last month and began working on a tea and snack menu, developing a yoga class schedule, and networking with other small women-owned businesses who are in need of a brick-and-mortar location to create a small business boutique for their customers.

“We are most proud of the way we have worked together as a family to create our signature tea blends, and the welcoming energy we give to other women-owned small businesses to share their handmade products like we do! We believe in community and family, and seek to bring those values into the business community,” Rehel said.

To find out more about 3 Sisters Tea, Apothecary & Yoga Studio, visit their website, Facebook page or Instagram page.

More like this: