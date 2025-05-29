ALTON – Three Alton residents were charged on the same day with possessing a series of stolen vehicles in Madison County.

Douglas F. Manns, 47, Edwanda L. Smith, 28, and Justin G. Rodewald, 37, all of Alton, were each charged on May 22, 2025 with Class 2 felony counts of offenses related to motor vehicles.

Manns allegedly possessed a 2019 Barlow trailer which he knew to be stolen on April 10, 2025. Smith was charged with knowingly possessing a stolen 2012 Ford Explorer on March 20, 2025, while Rodewald is accused of knowingly possessing a stolen Chevrolet Equinox on March 6, 2025.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented each of the cases against Manns, Smith, and Rodewald. All were granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

