2-Year-Old Child Dies In Tragic Hit-And-Run Accident On West Delmar: Photo Of Wanted Truck Included
August 31, 2020 5:43 PM September 1, 2020 2:19 PM
GODFREY - Tragically, a 2-year-old child involved in the hit-and-run accident at Delmar and Pine Grove Lane in Godfrey on Monday, Aug. 31, has died, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said late today.
At approximately 3:37 p.m., Monday August 31, the Madison County Sheriff's Office received 911 reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Delmar and Pine Grove Lane in Godfrey. Upon arrival it was discovered to be a juvenile had suffered fatal injuries in the accident.
Information developed at the scene was that the driver of the suspect vehicle pulled over briefly after striking the juvenile then left the area. The vehicle that may be involved is a 2007-2013 Silver or Gray GMC Sierra Truck with front end damage.
The truck in the attached above photo is a vehicle of interest in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 618-692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.
