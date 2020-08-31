Information developed at the scene was that the driver of the suspect vehicle pulled over briefly after striking the juvenile then left the area. The vehicle that may be involved is a 2007-2013 Silver or Gray GMC Sierra Truck with front end damage.

The truck in the attached above photo is a vehicle of interest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 618-692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.

