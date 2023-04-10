EDWARDSVILLE - The second annual One Day, One SIUE event is returning to the SIUE campus on April 20, 2023 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., while the 24-hour Day of Giving runs the entire day. Senior Director of Annual Giving Julie Babington said last year’s event saw more than 500 participants and over $668,000 raised, and their fundraising goal for this year is $1 million.

“We were pleasantly surprised how it all turned out, we had more than 500 participants that came out to SIUE on our Quad, and it was a fun night,” Babington said. “We were hoping to get some community members and we definitely had that represented, we had a ton of our student body, faculty and staff, and then we were pleasantly surprised to see even baby strollers and pets.”

This year, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the SIUE Stratton Quadrangle (also known as “The Quad”), food and live music will be available featuring the band Vote For Pedro. The event will also feature opportunities to meet Chancellor James Minor and Seth Walker, CEO of the SIUE Foundation and vice chancellor of University Advancement.

At 7 p.m., the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor will make introductions and remarks before the campus is lit up red at 7:45 p.m. as the sun sets. Shortly after is the Student Glow Party at 8 p.m., and Babington said the event tends to go quickly.

The event itself is free with complimentary parking available in Visitor Lot B, and 500 free T-shirts will be given to the first 500 attendees, but Babington said she encourages people to register online in advance. Nothing Bundt Cakes, which is opening a new Edwardsville location, will also be at the event handing out sample-sized “Bundtinis.”

The presenting sponsor for this event is the Gori Law Firm, and Sarah Salger with the firm will be honored at the event as an Edwardsville attorney and SIUE alumna.

“We’re super honored and pleased to be recognizing Sarah at this event as our distinguished alumna and community leader,” Babington said.

To learn more about One Day, One SIUE, register online, contribute to the Day of Giving, or sponsor the event, visit siue.edu/oneday.

