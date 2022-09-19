2nd Annual NASCAR Cup Series Race At World Wide Technology Raceway Confirmed.

MADISON - World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) solidified its standing as a premier motorsports venue as NASCAR officials today confirmed the 1.25-mile oval’s second year as a host track on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

“Our inaugural race in June delivered a sold-out crowd and fantastic racing,” said Curtis Francois, WWTR owner, and CEO. “We are thrilled to have NASCAR return, along with our title and presenting sponsors – the Illinois Department of Tourism and TicketSmarter – to deliver another epic weekend of racing.” Details on the inaugural race weekend attendance and events are featured in the WWTR Impact Report.

The start time will be announced at a later date, as will details related to the Confluence Music Festival, which entertains fans throughout race weekend with live music and STEM-related activities. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Toyota 200 will add to the weekend of racing and take the track on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

“The 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 was an incredible sold-out event, welcoming thousands of fans to our state and encouraging tourists to explore everything Illinois has to offer,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The power of NASCAR’s Cup Series holds remarkable potential for the Metro East area to prosper and continue hosting America’s best racing fans for years to come.”

The sold-out inaugural race confirmed TicketSmarter’s interest in serving as presenting sponsor. “We want to be with fans who appreciate live events, and the incredibly loyal NASCAR following provides an ideal venue for our brand,” said Jeff Goodman, CEO of Kansas-based Ticketmaster.

Hosting the prestigious NASCAR Cup Series further heightens the region’s status as a motorsports destination. WWTR is the only venue in the U.S. to host the premier series for each of the three preeminent racing organizations: NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA.

“The Gateway Region, NASCAR, Curtis, and the entire WWT Raceway team, the business community, and fans from 49 states made history with last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race. Together with the Confluence Music Festival and STEM activities for our youth, we will make St. Louis and Southwestern Illinois the place to be during race week again in 2023,” said David L. Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology, the largest Black-owned company in the United States. “Our region is blessed to be the model for top-tier motorsports racing,” he said.

The NASCAR Cup Series is consumed by tens of millions of viewers – on track, on television, and through various digital platforms – on a weekly basis for 10 months a year around the globe. These races are credited with delivering millions of dollars each year to host communities.

Since acquiring the track in 2011, Francois has mobilized millions of dollars of private investment to expand the facility and have it certified as one of the top racing venues in the country. By 2025, he will have committed $100 million in property growth and improvement.

Deposits for individual tickets and hospitality suites are now accepted online.

