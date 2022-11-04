ALTON - A 29-year-old Alton man - Lucas C. Chesnut - died early Friday morning in a fatal motorcycle crash off the side of the roadway in the 3000 block of Alby Street in Alton.

Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, the Alton Police Department received notice of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle in the 3000 block of Alby Street, Alton.

Deputy Chief Ford said: "Alton Police Officers as well as members of the Alton Fire Department arrived and located the motorcycle off the side of the roadway in the 3000 block of Alby Street. The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle was also located and beyond life-saving measures. The Madison County Coroner’s Office later pronounced the driver deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash."

The Madison County Coroner’s Office later pronounced the driver deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver is identified as Lucas C. Chesnut, 29 years old, of Alton.

Ford added: "preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Alby Street when it failed to navigate the turn in the roadway, crossed the center line and southbound lane of traffic, and left the west side of the roadway.

"The motorcycle then likely struck a utility pole and a tree in the front yard of 3024 Alby Street. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Alton Police Department in conjunction with the Madison County Coroner’s Office."

