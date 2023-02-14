Sami Oller was a huge force in the Father McGivney Catholic 82-19 triumph over Bunker Hill on Monday at the Metro East Lutheran Class 1A Girls Basketball Regional. Oller scored 22 points to lead the Griffins. (All Photos by Dan Brannan)AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 82, BUNKER HILL 19: In the semifinals of the Metro-East Lutheran regional, McGivney had little trouble in taking an early lead and going on to eliminate Bunker Hill.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Sami Oller led the Griffins with 22 points, while Mary Harkins added 20 points on the evening.

Article continues after sponsor message

McGivney moves on to Thursday's final and are now 29-3, while the Minutemaids end their season 3-21.

In the second semifinal, Carlyle won over the host Knights 61-17, advancing to the final against the Griffins.

The Indians are now 26-5, while Metro-East's season ends at 9-18. The McGivney-Carlyle final tips off Thursday night at 7 p.m.

More like this:

Father McGivney Catholic Set For Success In Girls Soccer Playoffs, Defeat MELHS In Opener
May 19, 2025
MELHS Baseball Concludes Successful Winning Season With Defeat To Hawks
May 23, 2025
Father McGivney Baseball Prepares For State Run After MELHS Regional Win Over Hawks
May 28, 2025
'Win Or Go Home:' Carrollton Hawks Dominate Metro East Lutheran 10-0 In Regional Semifinals
May 23, 2025
Griffins Girls Squad Runs Away With Gateway Metro, Crusaders Second, Explorers Third, Knights Fourth, Lions Sixth  
May 8, 2025

 