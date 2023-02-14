AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 82, BUNKER HILL 19: In the semifinals of the Metro-East Lutheran regional, McGivney had little trouble in taking an early lead and going on to eliminate Bunker Hill.

Sami Oller led the Griffins with 22 points, while Mary Harkins added 20 points on the evening.

McGivney moves on to Thursday's final and are now 29-3, while the Minutemaids end their season 3-21.

In the second semifinal, Carlyle won over the host Knights 61-17, advancing to the final against the Griffins.

The Indians are now 26-5, while Metro-East's season ends at 9-18. The McGivney-Carlyle final tips off Thursday night at 7 p.m.

