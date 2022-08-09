GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the 200 block of Woodbury Manor in Godfrey, and deputies said they discovered a large amount of cannabis. A total of 280 pounds of cannabis was discovered during the search.

Charged in the case was Jordan M. Pratt, 25, of Godfrey.

He was charged with the following, the Madison County Sheriff's Office says:

Count 1: Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver (Class X).

Count 2: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 3).

The bond was set at $70,000 by the Honorable Ron Slemer.

Members of the Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) unit and investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office obtained a Search Warrant for the residence in furtherance of a narcotics-related investigation.

The case remains an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.



