ALTON - A 27-year-old pedestrian died after a traffic crash Sunday on Landmarks Boulevard near the intersection of Ridge Street in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the pedestrian who died is identified as Keyani L. Thomas, 27, of Alton.

Chief Ford said at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a traffic crash on Landmarks Boulevard near the intersection with Ridge Street. The information given was that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

"Officers arrived and observed that an uninvolved motorist had stopped and was attempting life-saving measures on the pedestrian who had been struck by the vehicle," Ford said. "Officers also attempted life-saving efforts before the Alton Fire Department arrived on the scene and immediately took over the efforts and transported the pedestrian to Alton Memorial Hospital. The pedestrian was subsequently flown via Arch Air Medical Services to a St. Louis area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased."

Chief Ford said the driver of the vehicle who struck Thomas remained at the scene and is fully cooperative with the investigation.

The Alton Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the accident. The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

