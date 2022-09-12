ALTON - At 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Alton Police Department received 911 reports of gunshots fired and a male gunshot wound victim at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton.

Alton Police officers immediately responded and located a 27-year-old male who had been injured by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.

The Alton Police said preliminary information suggests that this is not a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The investigation is being conducted by the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Any further pertinent information will be released when available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 618-463-3505, extension 634.

