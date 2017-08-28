COLLINSVILLE — The 27th annual Jobs Plus regional job fair is set to take place next month at Gateway Convention Center.

The event, Jobs Plus ’17, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the convention center at 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville.

Debra Angleton, chair of Jobs Plus ’17 and with the Madison County Employment and Training Department, said the hiring event is free and open to the public. She said employers looking to hire may register for free by calling the Employment and Training Department at (618) 296-4445 or by visiting the department’s website.

Businesses that register will be provided an 8-foot table, chairs, signage, electrical hook-ups, advertising and free lunch.

“Companies should register early to get a spot,” Angleton said.

Angleton said last year approximately 74 companies and sponsors participated in the event and around 1,400 job seekers attended.

There will be WiFi available for those looking to complete online applications and there will be on site copying services as well as interpreters for the hearing impaired and those who speak Spanish, Angleton said.

Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann, said this would be his first opportunity to be part of the Jobs Plus Jobs Fair as the new director.

“I attended the event in the early 2000s in my role with the state,” Furhmann said. “I look forward to seeing how it’s grown. I’d like to encourage anyone who’s looking for a job or looking for a different job to come out and visit with these employers.”

Applicants should bring their résumés, be prepared to interview and should be dressed professionally.

“Helping our citizens find jobs and providing them with more opportunities is priority No. 1 for us,” Fuhrmann said.

The sponsors for the event include: Madison County Employment and Training; St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department Workforce Development Group; Caritas Family Solutions/SCSEP; Illinois Department of Employment Security; Illinois Department of Human Services; Lewis & Clark Community College; Madison-Bond Workforce Innovation Board; Madison County Housing Authority; Mid America Workforce Investment Board; Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and Southwestern Illinois College.

Additional information about this event may be obtained by contacting Angleton at 618-296-4596 or djangleton@co.madison.il.us.

