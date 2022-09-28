JERSEYVILLE - Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 cash reward for help in locating a man considered armed and dangerous to get him off the streets. Two Rivers Crime Stoppers and the Jersey County Sheriff's Office say a Jerseyville man, Devin A. Krueger, 26, of the 20000 block of Tuetken Road in Jerseyville, is wanted on multiple felony warrants in Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison County.

Article continues after sponsor message

Krueger is 5'9" with brown eyes and brown hair. The Jersey County Sheriff's Office said Krueger is also wanted for questioning in multiple residential burglaries and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office said anyone helping Devon hideout may be brought in on charges of harboring a fugitive.

If you know Krueger's whereabouts, Two Rivers said to call its tip hotline at 1-800-300-2590 and you can remain anonymous, or submit a tip on the Jersey County Sheriff's Office App.