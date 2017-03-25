Barring any unforeseen circumstances between now and Opening Night on April 2nd, the St. Louis Cardinals appear to have their 25-man roster ready to go.

Manager Mike Matheny confirmed in his media sessions before and after today’s game that Matt Bowman, Eric Fryer, Greg Garcia, Jose Martinez, and Miguel Socolovich are all breaking Spring Training with the team.

Tyler Lyons will open the season on the disabled list and John Gant will be in the rotation at Memphis.

That puts together this roster:

PITCHERS

(12) Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, Mike Leake, Michael Wacha, Seung Hwan Oh, Kevin Siegrist, Jonathan Broxton, Brett Cecil, Trevor Rosenthal, Matt Bowman, Miguel Socolovich.

POSITION PLAYERS

(13) Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter, Kolten Wong, Aledmys Diaz, Jhonny Peralta, Greg Garcia, Jedd Gyorko, Randal Grichuk, Dexter Fowler, Stephen Piscotty, Jose Martinez, Matt Adams, Eric Fryer.