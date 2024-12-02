O'FALLON - CrimeStoppers has drastically increased the reward for tips that result in an arrest about the recent shooting of a beloved area teen.

Colin Brown, a 16-year-old, was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2024, while traveling south on Highway 1-55 with his father. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, as authorities have not identified the shooter or the location from which the bullet was fired.

To aid in the investigation, the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for tips that result in a felony arrest related to this homicide. Friends, family, and anonymous donors have contributed to increase this reward.

Local police are seeking assistance from the public to gather information that may lead to the apprehension of those responsible for Brown's death.

Investigators emphasize that no detail is too minor and encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

"Any information that could help piece together the scene is valuable," a police spokesperson stated.

All tips to CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous, with no caller ID, voicemail, or traceable IP addresses. Individuals are urged to submit their information either by calling the toll-free tip hotline at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or through the free P3 Tips app.

Authorities are hopeful that community members will assist in bringing justice for Colin Brown and his family.

A memorial visitation will be held for Colin Brown from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Christian Brothers College High School, 1850 De La Salle Drive, St. Louis, MO., 63141.

