EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group released information that a 24-year-old male from St. Louis was shot in the 1300 block of North 44th Street in East St. Louis and later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.

The call to PSEG came in at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred:

"PSEG agents responded to a reported shooting at the above time and location. A 24-year-old male of St. Louis, MO was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. If anyone saw the shooting or knows anything about the events surrounding the incident, please call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time."

