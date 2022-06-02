MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating another fatal accident that occurred early Thursday morning. A 24-year-old male from St. Louis died in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 185 at Montgomery Road, Montgomery County, from a call that came in at 2:21 a.m. on June 2, 2022.

Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police:

WHAT:

Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE:

Illinois Route 185 at Mulberry Grove Road, Montgomery County?

WHEN:

At approximately 2:21 a.m. June 2, 2022

VEHICLE:

Unit 1- 2003 White Ford Mustang

Unit 2- 2015 Mack Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

DRIVERS:

Unit 1- 24-year-old male from St. Louis, MO – Deceased

Unit 2- Larry W. Temple, a 65-year-old male from Indianapolis, IN – Uninjured

PRELIMINARY:

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 185 just west of Mulberry Grove Road. Unit 2 was traveling westbound at the same location. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 crossed into the westbound lanes and struck Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene.

