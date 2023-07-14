SPRINGFIELD - The homicide victim in Springfield has been identified as Emma Shafer, 24, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced on Friday.

Shafer, 24, of Springfield, was discovered deceased in her home just before midnight on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Police confirmed that Shafer was discovered deceased with multiple stab wounds at her 1000 block of South 8th St. address. The Springfield Police received a tip from a person to check on her welfare because they believed she may have been harmed.

Today, Gabriel P. Calixto, 25, received an arrest warrant in connection with Shafer's death.

Calixto has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, along with aggravated domestic battery and has a bond total of $3 million.

