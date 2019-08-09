ST. LOUIS - St. Louis’ historic Laclede’s Landing is once again gearing up for the region’s largest, one-of-a-kind Blues music events of the year. Coming on the heels of the widely popular Blues at the Arch, a free concert series featuring local, regional and nationally renowned Blues acts, the Big Muddy Blues Festival provides a platform for a wide range of artists who represent extensions of the Blues genre, such as, Soul, R&B, Rock, Gospel and Jazz, attracting an eclectic audience with the intention of celebrating St. Louis as one of the best Blues scenes in the world.

This year’s festival will be no exception, and it takes place Saturday, August 31 from 2 p.m. – 11 p.m., with a powerhouse of Blues entertainment packed into a single day that will be free for all to enjoy.

Now in its 24th year, the Big Muddy Blues Festival will showcase nine hours of world-class musical entertainment with seven bands hitting the main stage on the cobblestone streets of Laclede’s Landing while boasting the Gateway Arch and Big Muddy itself as the iconic river backdrop for the event.

Laclede’s Landing has always been a hot spot for aspiring Blues artists and – through this festival – continues its role showcasing some of the industry’s best musicians. Among the big names performing this year are:

The Fab Foehners - Sharon and Doug Foehner, featuring special guest Eric McSpadden. The group performs a unique collection of folk, Piedmont and Mississippi Delta Blues.,

Jeremiah Johnson - known as the voice of Mississippi River blues blending with the struggles of everyday life, drawing inspiration from his rich St. Louis blues heritage and legendary guitarists, like Alvin Lee, Eric Clapton and Hank Williams Sr. and Jr.

David Dee, who has been a fixture on the blues scene of St. Louis for more than two decades. Best-known for his 1982 regional hit "Goin' Fishing," he continues to perform with his band throughout the Midwest.

Uvee Hayes’ twenty-plus years as a recording artist has left thousands of fans and listeners delighted with her interpretations of her repertoire that includes everything from Rhythm and Blues, Soul, and Torchy Love Songs to the Delta Blues.

Big George Brock is the King of the Blues right now. With a huge harmonica sound and Deep South voice that is instantly recognizable, Brock stands out against today's world of rock and soul-inflected blues performers – conjuring up images of the way blues used to be played in the sweaty juke joint dance clubs of yesteryear.

Ms. Hy-C & Fresh Start, led by Saint Louis born, Jacinta Branch-Griffin, exudes a high-energy, soulful, blues entertainment experience with powerful vocals that evokes the crowd to be up on their feet dancing. HY-C also was the overall winner of the 2019 International Blues Challenge in Memphis and has been traveling all over the world performing and representing St. Louis.

Marquise Knox - Finally, Knox hails from a musical family deeply rooted in the Blues. For Marquise, Blues is his heritage and way of life with his talents earning him performing rights with some of America’s most notable blues performers such as legends B.B. King, Pinetop Perkins and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.



Individual venues on The Landing are finalizing plans for additional entertainment within their establishments over the course of the weekend, rounding out the already impressive lineup.

“We are thrilled to bring back this esteemed tradition for another year and what is sure to be a flagship moment for the Blues in St. Louis,” said Jeremy Segel-Moss, producer of the Big Muddy Blues Festival. “We’re especially proud to continue to put on a festival that puts some of the best St. Louis musicians on center stage, many of whom have participated in this event for 30+ years and are proud to return home to the heart of all things Blues.”

On the day of the festival, attendees are welcome to bring folding chairs and blankets. Pets, coolers, grilling equipment or outside food/drinks, however, will not be permitted. Purses and backpacks will be checked when entering the main stage area. With a $5 minimum donation upon arrival, attendees can receive a $5 off beverage coupon to be redeemed at any participating restaurant throughout the day.

“We know there are many Blues fans who visit The Landing every year for the Big Muddy Blues Festival, and we’re excited to welcome them back this year so they can see how we’re continuing to transform this part of the St. Louis riverfront into a true live, work and play venue,” said John Clark, president of the Laclede’s Landing Community Improvement District. “This past year has been transformational as we’ve welcomed amazing new residential units, exciting new restaurants and event spaces, growing businesses and improved access via the new Lucas Ave. entrance. There’s never been a better time to explore all that Laclede’s Landing and the neighboring Gateway Arch Grounds have to offer.”

The Landing offers several options for parking with more than six parking lots/garages in the area, as well as the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station that conveniently delivers visitors right to the Big Muddy Blues Festival without having to deal with the hassles of traffic or parking.

For additional details on the Big Muddy Blues Festival, visit www.bigmuddybluesfestival.com.

Laclede’s Landing is downtown St. Louis’ oldest district and only riverfront entertainment/dining destination. The nine-block area features unique restaurants, bars, and nightclubs as well as a variety of retail shops, attractions, and businesses. Just steps away from the Gateway Arch, Laclede’s Landing offers a historical experience with charming cobblestone streets and century-old buildings overlooking the mighty Mississippi River.

