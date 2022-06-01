MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Illinois State Police has released information about a two-vehicle fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on Illinois Route 16 at County Line Road in Macoupin County. Grace L. Keeton, a 23-year-old female from Litchfield died in the accident.

The crash occurred at 4:23 p.m. on May 31, 2022.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 18:

VEHICLE:

Unit 1- 2013 Maroon Ford Fusion

Unit 2- 2018 Red Ram RTS Coach Bus

DRIVERS:

Unit 1- Grace L. Keeton, 23-year-old female from Litchfield, IL – Deceased

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 2- Steven A. See, 33-year-old male from Litchfield, IL – Uninjured

PASSENGERS:

Unit 2- Jason M. Hoos, 49-year-old male from Litchfield, IL – Uninjured

Unit 2- Michael C. Phipps, 30-year-old male from Litchfield, IL – Uninjured

Unit 2- Kaleb L. Anderson, 30-year-old male from Fillmore, IL – Uninjured

PRELIMINARY:

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 2 was stopped eastbound at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Line Road. Unit 2 was behind another vehicle that was yielding to westbound traffic to turn north onto County Line Road.

Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 16 approaching that intersection. Unit 1 struck the rear of Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The driver and passengers of Unit 2 did not sustain any injuries.

More like this:

Fatal Accident At I-55 Rest Area Claims Life Of 66-Year-Old Man
Feb 24, 2025
Fairview Heights 17-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After East St. Louis Shooting
Mar 26, 2025
Chief Deputy Pulido: Boy Found "Safe:" Authorities Had Searched For Missing 14-Year-Old From Godfrey Area
Mar 24, 2025
ISP Fatal Crash Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Du Quoin Man
Dec 2, 2024
Haine Issues Comments On Pair Accused Of Shooting Toward School Bus In Alton
Mar 3, 2025

 