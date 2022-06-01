MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Illinois State Police has released information about a two-vehicle fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on Illinois Route 16 at County Line Road in Macoupin County. Grace L. Keeton, a 23-year-old female from Litchfield died in the accident.

The crash occurred at 4:23 p.m. on May 31, 2022.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 18:

VEHICLE:

Unit 1- 2013 Maroon Ford Fusion

Unit 2- 2018 Red Ram RTS Coach Bus

DRIVERS:

Unit 1- Grace L. Keeton, 23-year-old female from Litchfield, IL – Deceased

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 2- Steven A. See, 33-year-old male from Litchfield, IL – Uninjured

PASSENGERS:

Unit 2- Jason M. Hoos, 49-year-old male from Litchfield, IL – Uninjured

Unit 2- Michael C. Phipps, 30-year-old male from Litchfield, IL – Uninjured

Unit 2- Kaleb L. Anderson, 30-year-old male from Fillmore, IL – Uninjured

PRELIMINARY:

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 2 was stopped eastbound at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Line Road. Unit 2 was behind another vehicle that was yielding to westbound traffic to turn north onto County Line Road.

Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 16 approaching that intersection. Unit 1 struck the rear of Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The driver and passengers of Unit 2 did not sustain any injuries.

More like this: