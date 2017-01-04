Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner (left) and Brig. Gen. Michael Glisson of Festus, Missouri, director of the Illinois National Guard’s Joint Staff, present 1st Lt. Carl Crawford of Springfield, Illinois, commander of the deploying Soldiers, with the Illinois flag that will accompany them on their mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

Springfield-based unit returned home in time for the holidays

SPRINGFIELD - Approximately 30 Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers who served in Afghanistan returned to Illinois over the past few weeks. The Soldiers of the 233rd Military Police Company based in Springfield, Illinois, were reunited with their loved ones after they completed post-mobilization activities at Fort Bliss, Texas.

The 233rd Soldiers were mobilized in January 2016 and deployed to Afghanistan as part of a personal security detail.

While in Afghanistan, the 233rd escorted general officers, VIPs, U.S. and foreign dignitaries, civilian advisors and NATO personnel throughout the Kabul region. They also performed security at the U.S. Embassy and U.S. military base.

Capt. Carl Crawford of Springfield, Illinois, 233rd commander, said the unit encountered numerous challenges during its deployment.

"Our Soldiers did great adapting to the unique environment," Crawford said.

Nine Soldiers with the 233rd received a Bronze Star Medal. One Soldier was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. Nineteen Soldiers received the Army Commendation Medal. Several other commendations will be awarded to the Soldiers in the coming months.

The Soldiers returned to the airports nearest their home, to include Chicago, Peoria, Champaign, Springfield, Bloomington and St. Louis. As a result, no formal welcome home ceremony was held.

