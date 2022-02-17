ST. LOUIS - Please be advised that the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court will dismiss early on Thursday, February 17, 2022, due to inclement weather. Court staff with approval from their supervisor are permitted to leave at 1:30 p.m. Judges who have trials or hearings scheduled for today can decide individually whether to dismiss early. The Grand Jury will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. after indictments are handed down.

The Court will continue to operate with a skeleton crew of staff who must provide continuing coverage for essential functions of their departments until the close of regular business hours. People with business before the Court can follow our social media platforms or call our weather hotline at (314) 622-4427 for updates.

