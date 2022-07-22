22nd Judicial Circuit Court To Implement Mask Mandate For Jury Assembly Room.

ST. LOUIS - By administrative order of Presiding Judge Michael F. Stelzer, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court today announced it is implementing a temporary mask mandate for its jury assembly room on the first floor of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis.

It will take effect on Monday, July 25, 2022, and will continue through at least Friday, September 2, 2022. The mandate applies to all Court employees, members of the public summoned for jury duty, and any other person inside any portion of the jury assembly room at any time.

The jury assembly room is indoor space and the Court’s most high-traffic area where groups of dozens of people routinely gather at a single time throughout carrying out their jury service almost every week of the year.

As such, and because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to encourage mask wearing in crowded indoor spaces, the Court believes this precautionary measure is an important step toward helping reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 and protecting the health and safety of its staff, their families, the community at large, and all individuals with whom it regularly interacts.

The City of St. Louis and surrounding communities have continued to experience steady increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the City of St. Louis Department of Health list the current community level of COVID-19 as HIGH and the current level of transmission as HIGH.

