ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police have identified the man fatally shot in Jennings last weekend as 21-year-old Eric Baker of St. Louis.

Officers responded shortly before midnight on Sunday, Aug. 24, to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2100 block of Fairhaven Drive in the City of Jennings, where they found shell casings. At midnight, hospital staff notified police that a male shooting victim had arrived at the emergency department and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is actively investigating the homicide. Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding Baker’s death.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. Additional information will be shared as the investigation continues.

