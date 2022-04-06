EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) released information that it is investigating the shooting of a 21-year-old male in the 1300 block of North 44th Street in East St. Louis at 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

This is a brief synopsis of the situation provided by ISP:

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: East St. Louis Police Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) reference a reported shooting that occurred at the above time and location. Troopers administered aid, but the victim, a 21-year-old male from East St. Louis, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.

