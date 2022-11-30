ALTON - The Christmas Eve Middletown Neighbors Luminaries event is returning to the Middletown Historic District of Alton for its 21st year. This year’s event will be held on Christmas Eve, with luminary lanterns being placed and lit at 4:30 p.m.

The longstanding community tradition is marking its return with over 5,000 luminary lanterns, which will be placed all throughout Middletown, said event chairperson Shannon Sholar. It marks the perfect opportunity to drive or stroll through the historic district.

“The drive-through or walkable illumination has become a Christmas tradition and destination for many families,” Sholar said. “Block captains organize and set up each block and are instrumental in making it all happen!”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to “block captains,” the event is made possible through bag donations from Duke Bakery, Middletown Neighbors, and support from the community.

“We are very fortunate to have Duke Bakery donate all of the bags, and they’ve done so since the very beginning,” she said. “Our group, Middletown Neighbors, has covered the candle costs for the last three years.”

She added that donations to Middletown Neighbors are always “merrily” welcomed. More information about Middletown Neighbors can be found on their Facebook page.

For more information about this year’s Christmas Eve Middletown Neighbors Luminaries event, see the event on Facebook.

More like this: